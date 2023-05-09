Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited (DRL) is scheduled to report its earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the Q4FY23 revenue to grow by 17 percent and the EBITDA to come at Rs 1,615 crore against 1,298 crore. Margins are expected to come in at 25 percent versus 23.9 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Profit after tax (PAT) is projected at Rs 1,145 crore against 87.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

CNBC-TV18 expects the company to report strong sales growth of over 15 percent YoY. The US generics business is likely to be led by contribution from Revlimid generic.

The company is also likely to see a strong growth in its India formulations business. In Q3FY23 the India business was driven by increase in sales price and new product launches.

Management commentary on US launches and pricing pressure will be among the key things to watch.