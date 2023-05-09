homeearnings NewsDr Reddy's Q4 earnings preview: 17% revenue growth likely, margins may rise to 25%

Dr Reddy's Q4 earnings preview: 17% revenue growth likely, margins may rise to 25%

By Ekta Batra  May 9, 2023 4:32 PM IST (Published)
Mini

CNBC-TV18 poll expects Q4FY23 revenue to grow by 17 percent and EBITDA to come at Rs 1,615 crore against 1,298 crore. Margins are expected to come at 25 percent versus 23.9 percent on a year on year basis.

earnings | May 9, 2023 4:32 PM IST
Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited (DRL) is scheduled to report its earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the Q4FY23 revenue to grow by 17 percent and the EBITDA to come at Rs 1,615 crore against 1,298 crore. Margins are expected to come in at 25 percent versus 23.9 percent on a year-on-year basis.
Profit after tax (PAT) is projected at Rs 1,145 crore against 87.5 crore in the same quarter last year.
CNBC-TV18 expects the company to report strong sales growth of over 15 percent YoY. The US generics business is likely to be led by contribution from Revlimid generic.
The company is also likely to see a strong growth in its India formulations business. In Q3FY23 the India business was driven by increase in sales price and new product launches.
Also Read: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of a hypertension injection in the US
Management commentary on US launches and pricing pressure will be among the key things to watch.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: Why AI has spooked Hollywood writers and which of your favourite shows will be impacted

Explained: Why AI has spooked Hollywood writers and which of your favourite shows will be impacted

May 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Realty Realm: NoBroker CEO Agarwal's tips on real estate investments — primary vs resale

Realty Realm: NoBroker CEO Agarwal's tips on real estate investments — primary vs resale

May 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Legal Digest: Here's how the waterfall mechanism of IBC ousts priority for workers’ dues

Legal Digest: Here's how the waterfall mechanism of IBC ousts priority for workers’ dues

May 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Campaign ends, Karnataka set for mega vote battle on May 10

Campaign ends, Karnataka set for mega vote battle on May 10

May 8, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read