Dr Reddy's Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 30% to Rs 992 crore, beats Street estimates

Drug maker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (DRL) on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 992 crore for the September quarter, up 30 percent on a year-on-year basis. The company's revenue came in at Rs 5,763 crore for the quarter, as against Rs 4,897 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the pharmaceutical major's quarterly net profit at Rs 716.5 crore over revenue of Rs 5,161.5 crore.

The company reported Rs 1,557 crore in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) in the second quarter of the current financial year, as against Rs 1,267.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Its EBITDA margin stood at 27 percent in the September quarter, as against 25.9 percent a year ago.

Analysts had estimated Dr Reddy's Laboratories' EBITDA at Rs 1,178.9 crore and EBITDA margin at 22.8 percent.

The global generics business saw growth of 19 percent. Revenue from the North American unit rose three percent on year. The European business rose 10 percent.

Dr Reddy's posted 25 percent year-on-year growth in its India business. The emerging markets unit saw growth of 50 percent.

Dr Reddy's shares clocked sharp gains after the earnings announcement. The stock traded 4.5 percent higher at Rs 4,780 apiece on BSE. The headline Sensex index was down 0.8 percent amid highly volatile trade.

(This story will be updated shortly)