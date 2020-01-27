Dr Reddy's posts loss of Rs 569.7 crore in Q3FY20 on impairment of generic Nuvaring drug
Updated : January 27, 2020 01:39 PM IST
Total revenue during the quarter grew 13.86 percent to Rs 4,383.8 crore from Rs 3,850 crore YoY.
In Q3FY20, company’s EBITDA increased by 24.1 percent to Rs 1,073.7 crore from Rs 865.2 crore while EBITDA margin rose 200 bps to 24.5 percent YoY.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more