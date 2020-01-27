Countdown

Dr Reddy's posts loss of Rs 569.7 crore in Q3FY20 on impairment of generic Nuvaring drug

Updated : January 27, 2020 01:39 PM IST

Total revenue during the quarter grew 13.86 percent to Rs 4,383.8 crore from Rs 3,850 crore YoY.
In Q3FY20, company’s EBITDA increased by 24.1 percent to Rs 1,073.7 crore from Rs 865.2 crore while EBITDA margin rose 200 bps to 24.5 percent YoY.
