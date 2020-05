Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Wednesday reported a 76 percent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 to Rs 764.2 crore as compared to Rs 434.4 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. The net profit beat CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimates of Rs 481.5 crore.

Revenue during the quarter rose 10.33 percent to Rs 4,431.8 crore from Rs 4,016.6 crore, all comparisons year on year henceforth. CNBC-TV18 had estimated revenue to be reported around Rs 4,243 crore.

EBITDA in Q4FY20 was at Rs 1,001 crore while EBITDA margin came in at 22.6 percent.

The company's global generics segment revenue reported a 20 percent rise to Rs 3,639.8 crore from 3,038.4 crore. The segment’s profit during the quarter was at Rs 2,033.2 crore as against Rs 1,700.8 crore.

The Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients segment revenue during the quarter rose to Rs 867.3 crore from Rs 814.1 crore. Profit from this segment rose to Rs 204.3 crore from Rs 142 crore.

Among the geographies, Europe's segment revenue jumped 80 percent, while North America and Emerging Markets rose 21 percent and 15 percent, respectively. The India segment grew 5 percent.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share of Rs 5 face value for the financial year 2019-20.

Commenting on its response to COVID-19, the company said that it has taken various initiatives to ensure that its manufacturing-related operations continue unabated enabling it to serve its patients.

“A few products related to COVID-19 are under development. We are using digital channels for enabling work from home and reaching out to doctors, customers and vendors,” the company said in a regulatory filing.