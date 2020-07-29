Earnings Dr Reddy's Labs Q1 net profit falls 13% to Rs 579 crore; beats estimates Updated : July 29, 2020 02:25 PM IST Europe generics business witnessed a growth of 48 percent to Rs 355.1 crore as against Rs 240.4 crore, YoY. India business fell 10 percent to Rs 626 crore while North America generics business rose 6 percent to Rs 1,728.2 crore. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply