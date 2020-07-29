Dr Reddy's Labs Q1 net profit falls 13% to Rs 579 crore; beats estimates

Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported a net profit of Rs 579 crore in the quarter ended June 2020, beating CNBC-TV18 analysts' estimates of Rs 513 crore. However, net profit was down 13 percent as compared to Rs 663 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations in Q1FY21 rose 15 percent to Rs 4,418 crore from Rs 3,843 crore, compared year on year. Revenue was also higher than the expectations of Rs 4,179 crore.

"While the sales volume were impacted in some of our markets due to lower prescriptions generated and fall in patient footfalls in pharmacies/ clinics due to Covid-19, the pricing environment was relatively stable, new products launches continued and depreciation of rupee against the US dollar and Euro supported the business," Dr Reddy's said in a regulatory filing.

Operating performance during the quarter beat estimates. EBITDA increased by 2.5 percent to Rs 1,162.2 crore from Rs 1,134.3 crore while EBITDA margin contracted by 320 bps to 26.3 percent from 29.5 percent.

Dr Reddy's global generics business rose 6 percent to Rs 3,507.5 crore from Rs 3,298.2 crore, YoY, primarily by Europe and Emerging Markets.

Europe generics business witnessed a growth of 48 percent to Rs 355.1 crore as against Rs 240.4 crore.

India business fell 10 percent to Rs 626 crore while North America generics business rose 6 percent to Rs 1,728.2 crore.

“The current quarter's financial performance has been strong across all parameters. I am glad that we have been able to serve our patients well and ensured continuity of business operations despite the challenging times. We have started integration of the acquired business from Wockhardt and executed two important licensing arrangements for treatment options for COVID-19. Currently, we are working towards bringing both these drugs to multiple markets,” said, Co-chairman & MD, G V Prasad

At 2 pm, shares of Dr Reddy's Labs were trading 4.56 percent higher at Rs 4,235.15 on the BSE.