Dr Reddy's Labs Q1 net profit falls 13% to Rs 579 crore; beats estimates

Updated : July 29, 2020 02:25 PM IST

Europe generics business witnessed a growth of 48 percent to Rs 355.1 crore as against Rs 240.4 crore, YoY.
India business fell 10 percent to Rs 626 crore while North America generics business rose 6 percent to Rs 1,728.2 crore.
