Dr Reddy's Laboratories set to report strong Q1 results with over 20% revenue growth

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is set to announce its first-quarter results on Wednesday (July 26), with expectations of a remarkable revenue growth of more than 20 percent year-on-year. Additionally, the company anticipates margins ranging from 25 percent to 26 percent and a profit surpassing Rs 1,000 crore.

The surge in revenue is projected to be primarily driven by the sales of the key drug, Revlimid generic, a vital cancer medication. Numerous companies have launched the generic version of this cancer drug in the US market, benefiting several players and potentially counterbalancing pricing pressure.

Furthermore, other drugs, including the cardiac drug Vascepa, are expected to contribute positively to Dr Reddy's numbers. The US sales estimate for Vascepa encompasses the impact of the Mayne Pharma acquisition this quarter, ranging from $328 million to $370 million, compared to $310 million in the previous quarter. Revlimid generic is also expected to be a significant contributor, potentially contributing $70-100 million, up from $60-70 million in quarter four.

The Indian market is estimated to grow between five to 10 percent, considering the divestment of certain brands, necessitating a careful evaluation of the adjusted growth figures.

Moreover, Dr Reddy's will be closely monitoring the contribution from the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme, which played a role in contributing around Rs 30 crore in the previous quarter.

The margins are expected to benefit from the India business and lower raw material prices, hovering around 25 percent to 26 percent. However, the profit may not be as high as last year due to the absence of one-time settlement benefits. Nevertheless, the operational performance is likely to boost profitability in this quarter.