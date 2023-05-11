Dr Reddy's says Revlimid generic will remain a meaningful product - Stock top loser on Nifty 50

Dr Reddy's Laboratories told CNBC-TV18 post its March quarter earnings that Revlimid generic will continue to remain a meaningful product going forward and will contine to contribute to the company's topline.

Excluding the Revlimid Generic, Israeli said that the base business performed better during the quarter and that the company began to sell through its distribution network.

Without giving any specific guidance for the coming financial year, Israeli said that the US business will continue to remain strong.

Besides the US, Dr Reddy's is also focused on building its India portfolio. For the March quarter, the India business was aided by the divestment of its non-core brands to Eris Lifesciences for Rs 264 crore.

Adjusted for acquisitions, the India business grew at 10 percent year-on-year. Israeli is confident that India's growth will be faster in financial year 2024 than what it was in financial year 2023 and that it will grow in double-digits in financial year 2024.

Israeli further said that the company will continue to divest assets periodically if the need arises.

Dr Reddy's ended the financial year 2023 with EBITDA margin of 29.7 percent, aided by the US business, divestment of brands along with the PLI-related government grants.

The management has maintained its long-term EBITDA margin guidance of 25 percent.

Brokerage firm Jefferies says that although the US sales will pick up from the upcoming quarter, it is likely to remain volatile. It has cut its financial year 2024 Earnings per Share estimates for Dr Reddy's by 5 percent, citing lower margins.

However, it has maintained its buy recommendation on the stock with a price target of Rs 5,600 driven by their superior execution in the generics space and its ability to use Revlimid cashflows to build meaningful and sustainable businesses.

However, Motilal Oswal believes that earnings will moderate for Dr Reddy's due to a high base in financial year 2023 and limited visibility of potential products to deliver growth over the next two years.

It remains neutral on the stock has it believes valuations already factor the earnings upside.

Out of the 41 analysts that track Dr Reddy's, 25 of them have a buy recommendation, while eight each have a hold and sell rating.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories are trading 6.5 percent lower at Rs 4,552, and are the top losers on the Nifty 50 index.