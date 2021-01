Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 538.4 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Its total revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,941.9 crore for the quarter under review, up 12.38 percent. During the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, the total revenue from operations was at Rs 4,397.1 crore, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said in a regulatory filing. ”We continued with our growth momentum while maintaining EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margins,” Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Co-chairman and MD G V Prasad said.