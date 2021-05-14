  • SENSEX
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q4 misses estimates; profit down 27.5% to Rs 554 crore

Updated : May 14, 2021 03:44:16 IST

The firm reported a 27.5 percent decline in net profit at Rs 554 crore as against Rs 764 crore in the year-ago quarter.
CNBC-TV18 had estimated a profit of Rs 654.80 crore in the March quarter for the pharma major.
Revenue, meanwhile, rose marginally, nearly 7 percent to Rs 4,728 crore in the quarter under review versus Rs 4,432 crore in the year-ago period.
Published : May 14, 2021 12:48 PM IST

