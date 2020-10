Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) reported a net profit of Rs 762.3 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, which was better than CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 646 crore. The net profit was down 30 percent as against Rs 1,092.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue in Q2FY21 increased 2 percent to Rs 4,897 crore from Rs 4,800.1 crore, YoY.

On the operational front, EBITDA during the quarter fell 11 percent to Rs 1,267.3 crore from 1,433.7 crore while EBITDA margin contracted by 400 bps to 25.9 percent from 29.9 percent.

However, DRL's September quarter earnings beat CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates.

R&D expenses were at 8.9 percent of revenues at Rs 436 crore.

"We are pleased to report continued growth across all the markets and improved productivity which is reflected in the healthy EBITDA margin and RoCE. Our research teams are working on several potential remedies for COVID in addition to the already launched products," said G V Prasad, Co-chairman & MD, Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

DRL's revenues from Global Generics (GG) segment were at Rs 39.8 billion, registering a year-on-year growth of 21 percent and sequential quarter growth of 14 percent.

This was driven primarily on account of new product launches, volume traction in the base business and integration of the acquired business from Wockhardt in India, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenues from North America rose 28 percent YoY to at Rs 18.3 billion, driven by contribution from new products launched, increase in volumes of our base products and aided by a favorable forex rate, which was partially offset by price erosion.

Sequential growth of 6 percent, on account of volume traction in the base business and new product launches, offset by adverse forex movement and price erosion, it said.

"We launched nine new products including Ciprofloxacin & Dexamethasone Otic Suspension, Fulvestrant Injection, OTC Diclofenac and OTC Olapatadine," DRL added.

Revenues from Europe were at Rs 3.8 billion, recording a year-on-year growth of 36 percent and sequential growth of 6 percent.

India revenues reported a growth of 21 percent YoY and sequential growth of 46 percent at Rs 9.1 billion, primarily on account of revenues from the acquired business of Wockhardt and contribution from new products including the Avigan (Favipiravir) and Remdesivir launched for the treatment of Covid-19.