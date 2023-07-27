Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q1 Results: 'Solid' year seen for the US business, maintains 25% margin guidance

The management also mentioned that the Revlimid Generic will continue to remain a large product until January 2026.

The management of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is confident of its US business prospects for the current financial year. In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Dr Reddy's CEO Erez Israeli mentioned that he is expecting a "solid" year for the US business and that the company plans to launch a few products this year in the US markets as well.

For the June quarter, Dr Reddy's reported sales of Rs 3,197.8 crore for the North America business, which contributes to nearly half of the company's overall revenue. US sales are estimated at $390 million, compared to $310 million on a sequential basis and also higher than estimates that ranged between $328 million to $370 million.

Dr Reddy's US sales were aided by the Revlimid generic. IIFL is estimating a $50 million sequential increase in Revlimid generic sales. The brokerage further said that Revlimid generic has contributed to 40-45 percent of the company's overall EBITDA for the final three quarters of financial year 2023.

The management also mentioned that the Revlimid Generic will continue to remain a large product until January 2026.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's had acquired Mayne Pharma in February this year and had seven weeks of sales from that during the June quarter. Israeli expects this new acquisition to add another $90 million to $100 million in the current financial year.

Israeli also mentioned that the US business saw double-digit growth for the company even after excluding the Revlimid Generic. The US business also saw some moderation in price erosion, according to the CEO.

Dr Reddy's Reported EBITDA margin of 31.7 percent for the June quarter, compared to 34.1 percent in the same period last year. The figure was higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 25.8 percent. The management had guided for EBITDA margin to taper down towards the 25 percent mark.

When asked whether the company plans on increasing that guidance figure, Israeli said that this is an area (25 percent) where the company is comfortable with in terms of the margin guidance and that the margin might eventually come down to 25 percent.

The company's India business, which contributes to 17 percent of the overall sales saw its business decline 14 percent in the June quarter compared to last year. The decline came due to the divestment of brands and the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM).

Israeli mentioned that adjusted for the one-offs, the India business grew in double digits and that the company is undertaking licensing deals in the country. The CEO further said that while the Production-linked Incentive (PLI) did not add much during this quarter, it will see the potential impact in the future. Israeli maintained that he remains optimistic on the India business.

Brokerage firm Bernstein has maintained its marketperform rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 4,943. The firm said that this quarter was also buoyed by the Revlimid generic and that the health of the base business remains difficult to decipher.

Elara has also maintained its reduce rating on the stock but raised its price target to Rs 5,579 from Rs 4,946 earlier. The firm said that while it is raising its earnings estimates for financial year 2024-2026 by 10-14 percent, it sees little upside to the valuations after the recent run-up.

18 out of the 41 analysts that track Dr Reddy's have a buy rating on the stock but consensus projects a potential downside of 5 percent for the stock.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories are trading little changed at Rs 5,474.