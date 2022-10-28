    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Dr Reddy's clocks all-round strong quarterly performance boosted by US drug launch

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    Dr Reddy's Labs (DRL) reported a net profit of Rs 1,112.8 crore for the July-September period, beating analysts' estimates.

    Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1,112.8 crore for the July-September period, beating Street estimates, boosted by the launch of an anemia drug in the key US market. The quarterly net profit came in 12.2 percent higher compared with the corresponding period a year ago.
    The pharmaceutical major's revenue increased 9.4 percent on year to Rs 6,305.7 crore for the three-month period.
    Revenue from North America — which accounts for 44 percent of the company's total revenue — jumped 48.1 percent to Rs 2,800 crore.
    Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had pegged DRL's net profit for the period at Rs 787 crore and revenue at Rs 5,740 crore.
    "We are pleased with the strong financial performance in the current quarter, driven by the launch of Lenalidomide capsules in the US market. Our focus is to build a robust pipeline with products that improve affordability and access to patients globally. We continue to progress well in our productivity, innovation and sustainability agenda," said GV Prasad, Co-Chairman and MD, Dr Reddy's Labs.
    Revenue from the domestic market increased 0.9 percent to Rs 1,150 crore, and that from Europe grew 1.5 percent to Rs 419.9 crore, according to the filing.
    Its margin — a key metric that determines the degree to which a business makes money — improved by 360 bps to 30.6 percent. The analysts had estimated the margin at 22.1 percent.
    The performance in the North American unit was driven by the launch and scale up of new products and favourable forex rates, which was partly offset by price erosion in some of the company's key molecules, according to a company statement.
    Dr Reddy's launched seven products in the US market and filed one abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) during the quarter. As of September 30, the drug maker has 81 generic filings pending for approval with the US drug regulator.
    The Dr Reddy's stock slipped 0.6 percent to end at Rs 4,460.9 apiece on BSE ahead of the earnings announcement. DRL shares have given a return of 4.1 percent in the past one month, in line with a 4.6 percent gain in the Nifty50 benchmark.
    Catch highlights of the October 28 session with CNBCTV18.com's blog
