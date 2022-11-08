Dr Lal Pathlabs' quarterly profit falls by one fourth as COVID-related sales shrink

Dr Lal Pathlabs reported a 7.1 percent increase in revenue to Rs 533.8 crore for the July-September period compared with the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Buy / Sell Dr Lal PathLab share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event
IST1 Min(s) Read
Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize
IST4 Min(s) Read
Dr Lal Pathlabs on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 72.4 crore for the July-September period, down 24.8 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago. The share of COVID-related operations shrank to 3.7 percent from 10.1 percent in the three-month period compared to the year-ago quarter.
The diagnostic company's total revenue increased 7.1 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 533.8 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
Revenue from non-COVID operations increased 14.8 percent on year to Rs 514 crore, and that from COVID and the allied services slumped 61.3 percent to Rs 19.6 crore.
The company's EBITDA margin — or the degree to which a business earns money — came down to 26.4 percent in the July-September period from 28.4 percent in the year-ago period.
Revenue in the six months to September 2022 came in at Rs 1,036.5 crore, as against Rs 1,105 crore for the year-ago period.
Dr Lal said the results for the six-month period were not strictly comparable with the year-ago period due to the resurgent COVID·19 wave in the April-June period.
Dr Lal Pathlabs shares ended higher by Rs 46 or 1.8 percent at Rs 2,625.6 apiece on BSE.
Dr Lal Pathlabs shares have rewarded investors with a return of 10.6 percent in the past one month — a period in which the Nifty50 benchmark has gained five percent of value.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!