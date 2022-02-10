Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 results: Net profit dips 39.3% YoY to Rs 58.2 crore, revenue up 10% to Rs 497 crore

Diagnostic services provider Dr Lal PathLabs on Thursday reported a 39.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 58.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 95.9 crore. Total revenue for the quarter rose 9.8 percent YoY to Rs 497 crore from Rs 452.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At the operating level, EBITDA dipped 21.3 percent to Rs 109 crore in Q3 FY22 over Rs 139 crore in Q3 FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 22 percent in Q3 FY22 as compared to 30.7 percent in Q3FY21. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

The company's operating revenue increased 9.8 percent in Q3 FY22 to Rs 496.9 crore against Rs 452.4 crore in Q3 FY21. COVID-19 and allied contributed 11.8 percent to revenue in Q3 FY22 with 5.8 lakh RTPCR tests.

Normalised EBITDA (after adjustment for stock-based compensation, CSR & one-time acquisition cost) for Q3 FY22 is at Rs 141.8 crore (margins 28.5 percent) against Rs 144.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit before tax (PBT) for the company is at Rs 81.5 crore in Q3 FY22 against Rs 128.9 crore in Q3 last year.

As of March 31, 2021, the company has 231 clinical laboratories (including National Reference Lab at Delhi & Regional Reference Lab at Kolkata), 3,705 Patient Service Centers (PSCs) and 9,247 Pickup Points (PUPs).

At 3.22 PM IST, the shares of Dr Lal PathLabs were trading at Rs 2,930.50, down 1.02 percent on BSE Sensex.