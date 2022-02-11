Dr Lal PathLabs Q3: Diagnostic biz likely to see consolidation in next few years, says Om Manchanda

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Om Manchanda of Dr Lal PathLabs said that margins in the diagnostics business augur well for the next wave of consolidation.

Diagnostic services provider Dr Lal PathLabs on Thursday, February 10, reported a 39.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 58.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Om Manchanda said that margins in the industry augur well for the next wave of consolidation.

"This is a learning that one has seen from global diagnostic players and I won’t be surprised if next 5-10 years you have a wave of consolidation happening and that is primarily going to put a lot of pressure on the unorganized segment and yes, I do see that there will be some amount of consolidation in times to come.”

Elaborating on his company's margins Manchanda said, “Our margins are in line with what they used to be during pre-COVID times and this time you are seeing slight softness because of onetime transaction cost that has come on account of Suburban acquisition.”

On expansion, Manchanda said that the company is not looking at organic opportunities as of now.

Watch the accompanying video for more details