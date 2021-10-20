Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 Results: Net profit up 58% at Rs 121.5 crore, beats Street estimates

Food service company Jubilant FoodWorks on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 121.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, beating Street estimates. That marked a rise of 58 percent compared to the corresponding period a year ago.

Revenue of Jubilant FoodWorks -- the operator of fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts in India -- came in at Rs 1,101 crore, up 36.6 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the company's profit at Rs 104 crore over revenue of Rs 1,104 crore in the July-September period.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation stood at Rs 286 crore, as against Rs 214.6 crore in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ

Its EBITDA margin came in at 26 percent, as against 26.6 percent a year ago.

Analysts had estimated Jubilant FoodWorks' EBITDA at Rs 255 crore and the EBITDA margin at 23.1 percent.

Jubilant FoodWorks shares traded more than four percent lower at Rs 4,159.2 apiece on BSE after the earnings announcement. The headline Sensex index was down 0.6 percent amid volatile trade.