Domestic, export business in July better than pre-COVID levels: CONCOR

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) posted its Q1FY22 earnings on July 29 and in line with expectations, the company saw a 35 percent volume growth on a favorable base. The firm’s margin also witnessed a sharp expansion. V Kalyana Rama, CMD of CONCOR discussed the earnings fineprint with CNBC-TV18 on July 30.

Rama said that the numbers are better than the pre-pandemic levels and that the company has not achieved such results ever in the past. “There is good growth in the volume. The imports have still not picked up to the pre-pandemic level but exports are very good,” he said.

He said that the firm’s domestic business in July has been better than pre-COVID levels, however, import has not yet picked up to that level.

Asserting that the company has seen good growth in demand, Rama said, “There is an increase of almost 68 percent in our domestic throughput.” He added that CONCOR’s margins have gone up because of the increase in business.

“We have not increased freight rates, we maintain our freight rates but margins have gone up because we are doing more of loaded running on the export side,” he said.

