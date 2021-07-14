Dodla Dairy Q4 results: Company reports Rs 9.59 crore net profit

Dodla Dairy, a leading dairy company in southern India, on Wednesday, reported a net profit of Rs 9.59 crore in the FYQ421.

In its first result after listing on the exchanges, Dodla Dairy's revenue stood at Rs 530.49 crore.

The Rs 520-crore public offer of Dodla Dairy , which opened at a price band of Rs 421-428 per equity share, was subscribed 45.62 times between June 16-18.

Brokerages had recommended subscribing the Dodla Dairy IPO on the back of the company’s strong financial performance, robust business growth, reasonable valuations and long-term prospects of the domestic dairy industry.

The company's operations in India are primarily across four states - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Its international operations are based in Uganda and Kenya.