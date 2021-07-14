Home

    Dodla Dairy Q4 results: Company reports Rs 9.59 crore net profit

    In its first results after listing on the exchanges, Dodla Dairy's revenue stood at Rs 530.49 crore

    Dodla Dairy Q4 results: Company reports Rs 9.59 crore net profit
    Dodla Dairy, a leading dairy company in southern India, on Wednesday, reported a net profit of Rs 9.59 crore in the FYQ421.
    In its first result after listing on the exchanges, Dodla Dairy's revenue stood at Rs 530.49 crore.
    The Rs 520-crore public offer of Dodla Dairy, which opened at a price band of Rs 421-428 per equity share, was subscribed 45.62 times between June 16-18.
    Brokerages had recommended subscribing the Dodla Dairy IPO on the back of the company’s strong financial performance, robust business growth, reasonable valuations and long-term prospects of the domestic dairy industry.
    The company's operations in India are primarily across four states - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Its international operations are based in Uganda and Kenya.
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
