DLF Q4 profit declines to Rs 405.33 crore

Realty major DLF on Tuesday reported a 15.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 405.33 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 480.94 crore. Total income stood at Rs 1,652.13 crore during the period under review, against Rs 1,906.59 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 6,137.85 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 5,944.89 crore in the previous year. Net profit rose to Rs 1,500.86 crore during the last financial year from Rs 1,093.61 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The EBITDA stood at Rs 472 crore, reflecting a YoY decrease of 23 percent due to lower other income as compared to the corresponding period. For FY22, the EBITDA stood at Rs 2,163 crore, showing a YoY increase of 11 percent, and margins improved by 200 bps.

The Board recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share subject to the approval of shareholders; 150 percent as compared to last year

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of DLF ended at Rs 334.15, up by Rs 6.75, or 2.06 percent on the BSE.