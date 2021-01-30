Associate Partners
Volvo
Countdown

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings
Earnings

DLF Q3 profit up 9% at Rs 449 crore; sales bookings rise 40% at Rs 1,022 crore

Updated : January 30, 2021 12:00 PM IST

Total income also rose to Rs 1,668.22 crore during the October-December period of 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 1,533.34 crore in the year-ago period.
The quarter closed with a positive cash flow of Rs 115 crore and net debt reduced to Rs 5,100 crore.
DLF Q3 profit up 9% at Rs 449 crore; sales bookings rise 40% at Rs 1,022 crore

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

DLF Q3 profit up 9% at Rs 449 crore; sales bookings rise 40% at Rs 1,022 crore

DLF Q3 profit up 9% at Rs 449 crore; sales bookings rise 40% at Rs 1,022 crore

SAIL posts Rs 1,468 crore net profit in Q3

SAIL posts Rs 1,468 crore net profit in Q3

Storyboard: TCS brand value rises by $ 1.4 billion in 2020 & Amazon Karigar’s new campaign

Storyboard: TCS brand value rises by $ 1.4 billion in 2020 & Amazon Karigar’s new campaign

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: Key facts to know about Union Budget
Budget 2021: Key terms you should know
Budget 2021: Here's what individual taxpayers expect from FM
Advertisement