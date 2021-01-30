Earnings DLF Q3 profit up 9% at Rs 449 crore; sales bookings rise 40% at Rs 1,022 crore Updated : January 30, 2021 12:00 PM IST Total income also rose to Rs 1,668.22 crore during the October-December period of 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 1,533.34 crore in the year-ago period. The quarter closed with a positive cash flow of Rs 115 crore and net debt reduced to Rs 5,100 crore. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply