DLF exceeds full-year booking guidance in 9MFY22; says input cost inching up over last 12 months

DLF Ltd came out with its Q3 earnings. The company reported a 15 percent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 379.49 crore for the December 2021 quarter, while sales bookings nearly doubled to Rs 2,018 crore on strong demand for its luxury homes. Its net profit had stood at Rs 449 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its total income during the October-December period grew marginally to Rs 1,686.92 crore, compared with Rs 1,668.22 crore in the year-ago period. DLF's net profit fell despite higher income because of a provision of an exceptional item of Rs 224 crore.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ashok Tyagi, Whole-time Director at the company, shed light on its Q3 performance and outlook.

First up, Tyagi mentioned that the company has exceeded its full year booking guidance in 9 months itself of this fiscal. He believes the company will be able pull off bookings to the tune of Rs 6,000-6,500 crore in FY22. He also said that the company has increased its prices for some of the projects as input costs have been scaling up during the last 12 months.

Tyagi said, "We have exceeded our full year guidance in the first nine months itself. Our sales at the end of nine months is about 4.50 thousand crore and given the current traction, we will be happy to guide the market for a full year sales guidance of between Rs 6-6.50 thousand crore."

On the joint venture project, he explained that they have already launched the first phase, which is around 2.1 million square feet of the total saleable area. Additionally, he specified that total sales in the said project has been around Rs 1,500 crore.

He said, "This is a huge project of 8 billion square feet plus, of which we have launched the first phase, which is about 2.1 million square feet with a projected sales value of somewhere around 4,400-4,500 crore. What we sold in Q3 was about 700 crore, which like the initial pre-launch. I think we have already crossed sales of about Rs 1,500 crore plus in that project in the first month of this quarter."

