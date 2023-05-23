Dixon Technologies beats Q4 forecast with 28% rise in profit, declares dividend

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share (with face value of Rs 2) for fiscal 2022-23. Shares of Dixon Technologies ended at Rs 3,275.70, up by Rs 44.90, or 1.39 percent on the BSE.

Electronics manufacturing firm Dixon Technologies Ltd on Tuesday, May 23, reported a 27.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 80.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 63.1 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 62 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 3,065.5 crore during the period under review, up 3.8 percent against Rs 2,953 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 2,947 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 32.3 percent to Rs 156.3 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 118.2 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 5.1 percent in the reporting quarter against 4 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share with face value of Rs 2 for fiscal 2022-23