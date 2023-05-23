English
Dixon Technologies beats Q4 forecast with 28% rise in profit, declares dividend

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 23, 2023 6:29:49 PM IST (Published)

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share (with face value of Rs 2) for fiscal 2022-23. Shares of Dixon Technologies ended at Rs 3,275.70, up by Rs 44.90, or 1.39 percent on the BSE.

Electronics manufacturing firm Dixon Technologies Ltd on Tuesday, May 23, reported a 27.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 80.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 63.1 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 62 crore for the quarter under review.
In the March quarter, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 3,065.5 crore during the period under review, up 3.8 percent against Rs 2,953 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 2,947 crore for the quarter under review.
