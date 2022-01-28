Dixon Tech Q3 Results: Revenue up nearly 10% to Rs 3,073 crore; net profit falls 25% to Rs 46.4 crore

Electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies (India) on Friday posted a near 9 percent quarterly growth in revenue driven by its Lighting Products, Mobile and EMS, and Security Systems segments. In its quarterly earnings report, the company reported a revenue of Rs 3,073.3 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a 9.6 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as against Rs 2,803.8 crore in the September quarter.

As per the report, the company's net profit stood at Rs 46.4 crore, a nearly 25 percent QoQ decrease. Im the preceding quarter, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 61.6 crore.

The company further reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 103.1 crore as against Rs 100.6 crore in the year-ago period. Dixon's EBITDA margin decreased from 4.6 percent in Q3FY21 to 3.4 percent in the reporting quarter.

According to the report, the company reported earnings per share of Rs 7.9 lakh (basic) and Rs 7.73 lakh (diluted), as against Rs 10.69 lakh and Rs 10.35 lakh, respectively, the previous quarter. In the report, the company said its paid-up equity share capital stood at Rs 11.87 crore against a fan value of Rs 2 per share.

