Dixon tech lowers margin guidance for FY23

Dixon Tech delivers Q2FY23 results in line with street estimates. The contract manufacturer’s top line grew 38 percent to Rs 3867 crore, while margins marginally declined to 3.8 percent. The inflationary environment led to cost of raw materials zooming 36 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,507 crore. The net debt is unchanged at Rs 140 crore as on 30 Sept 2022 vs 31 March 2022.

In terms of segmental performance, Mobile & EMS division has been the best performing segment with revenues which more than doubled to Rs 1594 crore. This led to operating profit doubling to Rs 42 crore. With this, the revenue contribution from this segment rose to 41 percent vs 21 percent in the year ago period.

Home appliances was the second best performing segment with 62 percent jump in revenues to Rs 363 crore. The contribution to total revenues is nearly flat at nine percent. However, the operating profit zoomed 72 percent year-on-year to Rs 33 crore.

Lighting Products segment performance was resilient with revenues growth of 27 percent to Rs 290 crore. The operating profit fell 25 percent to Rs 24 crore. This segments’ revenue contribution contracted to eight percent in Q2FY23 vs 14 percent in Q2FY22.

In the Security Systems division where Dixon Tech holds 50 percent share, revenues rose 19 percent to Rs 118 crore, however, operating profit fell 10 percent to Rs 3.6 crore.

The consumer electronics segment witnessed negligible growth in Q2FY23, clocked Rs 1500 crore of revenues with just one percent growth. This is owing to sharp decline in open cell prices. The volume growth for LED TVs was 54 percent, however the unit value for TVs is lower at Rs 11,000 in Q2FY23 vs Rs 18,000 in Q2FY22. Though the operating profit rose 19 percent to Rs 43 crore. This segment’s contribution to revenues was much lower at 39 percent in Q2FY23 vs 53 percent in Q2FY22.

Dixon Tech guides FY23 revenues at Rs 15,000 crore, while EBITDA margin is expected to lower to 3.8 percent to four percent from four to 4.1 percent earlier. Cool off in commodity and logistics cost will provide some cushion. This is owing to lower unit realizations in LED TV business. Cool off in commodity and logistics cost will provide some cushion. The revenue growth in consumer electronics division is expected at 7-10 percent due to recent rise in open cell prices in October 2022.