Shares of Divi's Laboratories Ltd ended at Rs 3,097.75, down by Rs 58.55, or 1.86 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories Ltd on Saturday reported a 64.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 321 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 895 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 373.7 crore for the quarter under review.