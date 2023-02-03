homeearnings News

Divi's Labs Q3 Result: Profit declines by two thirds, margin at multi quarter low

Divi's Labs Q3 Result: Profit declines by two-thirds, margin at multi-quarter low

1 Min(s) Read

By Hormaz Fatakia  Feb 3, 2023 1:35:15 PM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

Shares of Divi's Laboratories have declined the most in nearly a year post its December quarter earnings.

Shares of Divi's Laboratories Ltd. fell as much as 9.5 percent, the most in nearly a year after the company's December quarter earnings missed analyst expectations.

Recommended Articles

View All

Budget 2023: New Income Tax slab — A tectonic shift indeed in favour of the middle class 

Feb 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Taking a bold step to unlock India’s potential

Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Moving closer towards universal health through proper implementation is key

Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: Pakistan economy on the edge of collapse — why India may be worried

Feb 2, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read


The company's net profit declined by over 60 percent from the same period last year and was nearly Rs 160 crore below a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 464.7 crore
Revenue for the period declined 31.5 percent year-on-year, while a consensus estimate of analysts had pegged the decline at 29 percent. The company's operating profit also declined 62 percent from last year.
However, the bigger hit came from the EBITDA margin, which nearly halved from the previous year figure of 44 percent to 23.9 percent in the December quarter. EBITDA margin had already dropped to a multi-quarter low of 33.5 percent during the September quarter.
The company's revenue declined due to a high base as it benefitted from the supply of Covid-19 related drugs in the base quarter.
Shares of Divi's Laboratories fell to a 52-week low post the announcement, currently trading 9.7 percent lower at Rs 2,949.75.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Divis Laboratories

Next Article

Cognizant beats FY22 guidance but expects revenue to dip in March quarter