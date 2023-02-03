Divi's Labs Q3 Result: Profit declines by two-thirds, margin at multi-quarter low

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Shares of Divi's Laboratories have declined the most in nearly a year post its December quarter earnings.
Shares of Divi's Laboratories Ltd. fell as much as 9.5 percent, the most in nearly a year after the company's December quarter earnings missed analyst expectations.
The company's net profit declined by over 60 percent from the same period last year and was nearly Rs 160 crore below a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 464.7 crore
Revenue for the period declined 31.5 percent year-on-year, while a consensus estimate of analysts had pegged the decline at 29 percent. The company's operating profit also declined 62 percent from last year.
However, the bigger hit came from the EBITDA margin, which nearly halved from the previous year figure of 44 percent to 23.9 percent in the December quarter. EBITDA margin had already dropped to a multi-quarter low of 33.5 percent during the September quarter.
The company's revenue declined due to a high base as it benefitted from the supply of Covid-19 related drugs in the base quarter.
Shares of Divi's Laboratories fell to a 52-week low post the announcement, currently trading 9.7 percent lower at Rs 2,949.75.
