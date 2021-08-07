Divi's Labs Q1 results: Net profit rises 13% YoY to Rs 557 crore

Drug maker Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 557.11 crore for the quarter ended June 30. That marked a year-on-year rise of 13.22 percent compared with the net profit of Rs 492.06 crore that it had reported for the corresponding period a year ago.

Its revenue from operations grew 13.30 percent on year to Rs 1,960.64 crore in the April-June period, according to a regulatory filing.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had expected Divi’s Labs to post a rise of 15 percent in net profit and revenue growth of around 15 percent .

Total expenses came in at Rs 1,182.13 crore in the June quarter, as against Rs 1,086.82 crore in the year-ago period. The cost of raw materials rose 68.93 percent to Rs 784.29 crore.

The consolidated earnings included the numbers of the pharmaceutical company's subsidiaries Divis Laboratories (USA) Inc and Divi's Laboratories Europe AG.

On Friday, the Divi's Laboratories stock declined 0.15 percent to end at Rs 4,915.90 apiece on BSE. The S&P BSE Sensex index shed 0.39 percent to settle at 54,277.72, putting an end to a four-day winning streak.