Divi's Laboratories Q3FY22 earnings preview: Street expects revenue growth of 21%

Divi’s Laboratories is set to report its numbers on February 11, 2022. The analysts are expecting the revenue growth of 21 percent, the margins are expected to come in above 40 percent and a profit growth of around 31 percent.

In terms of the revenue growth, it is expected to be led by the company’s synthesis segment which is 40 percent of sales. So the synthesis segment is expected to grow around 30 percent year on year (YoY), could benefit from the supply of the Molnupiravir API as well as they are one of the official suppliers of the API.

The generic API segment is expected to probably grow around 15 percent.