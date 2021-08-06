Divi's Lab Q1FY22 Preview: Street expects revenue growth of around 15%

Divi's Laboratories will report Q1 earnings on Saturday. CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting revenue growth of around 15 percent odd, EBITDA up around 18 percent odd with margins at around 41 percent and profit over 15 percent.

The revenue growth is expected to continue, but the growth momentum is likely to be lesser than what we saw in Q4 because in Q4 revenue was up around 29 percent year-on-year versus estimates of 20 percent.

Q4 profit also was up around 29 percent on a year-on-year basis. Margins, however, are likely to be maintained at around 40 percent levels. It was at around 40.1 percent in Q4.

Margins are expected to maintain on a back of backward integration of starting material.

Meanwhile, Divi's lab has proved to be a multi-bagger stock in India by delivering more than 100 percent return in the last one year to its shareholders.

