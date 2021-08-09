Digital to remain a key driver of growth for Arvind Fashions

Arvind Fashions reported its first-quarter numbers. Cost rationalisation aided in reducing the company's EBITDA loss to around Rs 25 crore. This compares with Rs 33 crore loss, for the same time last year. The revenues recovered to closer to 48 percent of FY20, which is pre-pandemic level. Most of the apparel companies have seen a sharp growth in their digital revenues and Arvind Fashions has seen nearly 30 percent of their revenues coming in from the digital vertical.

Kulin Lalbhai, Director at Arvind Fashions, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, shared the details of the quarterly performance and the outlook going forward. When asked how close they would get the pre-pandemic level of revenues, which were around Rs 3600 crore, he said, “Giving an annual forecast right now may not be the most accurate thing. But the great thing we are seeing is that in quarter one, compared to last year, we have doubled the recovery. So, the markets are bouncing back much, much, much quicker than in the first wave. In fact, in July, we are already back to 80 percent recovery and in the months to come we are expecting a full recovery.”

“I think this time around the business has been a lot more resilient. Of course, online has dramatically scaled up and has resulted in growth. But even the offline side of the business has come back a lot quicker than it had the first time around,” he added.

The company usually clocked revenues of around Rs 900 to 1000 crores on a quarterly basis, he said, “We are expecting the second half of the year to be almost completely back positive. Barring a serious third wave, we should be back to pre-COVID level run rates on our quarterly revenue from quarter three onwards."

In terms of digital sales, he said, “It has been a great story for us we are likely to exit the year at a run rate of Rs 1000 crore in digital. It is now more than 25 percent of our overall sales and it continues to grow faster obviously than the offline side of the business. Digital will remain a very key growth driver for the business in the years to come.”

When asked if Q2 will be EBITDA positive, he said, “Yes, we are cautiously optimistic that we will be EBITDA positive post rental in Q2. As we run-up to the festive season, we do also expect the demand to further firm up. So we are cautiously optimistic in our outlook over the next three to four months.

He added barring, the third wave, the company does expect the second half of the year to be substantially better not just on the revenue recovery, but also on the profitability of the business. “We have been focused on a strategy where we are going to put all the energies of the company behind our six high conviction brands. These are all profitable brands, which as we scale up both the bottom line and the return ratios for the business will substantially improve. From the second half of the year, we will not have any of the exits or discontinuing businesses also as a part of the portfolio. So we are expecting much better profitability and return moving forward from H2 of this year.

