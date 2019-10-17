DHFL reports Q2 net loss of Rs 242 crore

Debt-ridden housing finance firm DHFL on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 242.48 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 431.71 crore in the corresponding July-September period of 2018-19.

DHFL said the losses registered in Q2 of this fiscal were fully attributable to owners of the parent (company).

Total income of the company fell to Rs 2,399.84 crore during the three months to September, as against Rs 3,154.25 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

DHFL said the company is undergoing substantial financial stress since the second half of the previous financial year.

February 2019.

there being no default till that date. As a result, the company's ability to raise funds has been substantially impaired and the business has been brought to a standstill with there being minimal/virtually no disbursements," the company said.

Further, the company has reached out to lenders for timely intervention and to restore the ability to carry on its business and they responded by agreeing to work on a plan under the RBI guidelines on resolution of distressed assets.

"Ability of the company to continue as a going concern may be assessed in the back drop of these developments," it added.