Dhanlaxmi Bank Q4 profit zooms 63%, net interest income up 19%

Private sector lender Dhanlaxmi Bank on Monday, May 22, reported a 63.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 38.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 23 crore.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 19.5 percent YoY to Rs 115.2 crore, compared to 96.4 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.