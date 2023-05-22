English
Dhanlaxmi Bank Q4 profit zooms 63%, net interest income up 19%

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 22, 2023 7:03:36 PM IST (Published)

The private lender's gross NPAs stood at Rs 511.14 crore against Rs 539.11 crore QoQ, whereas net NPAs fell sequentially to Rs 109.20 crore against Rs 161.08 crore. Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd ended at Rs 17.11, up by Rs 0.34, or 2.03 percent on the BSE.

Private sector lender Dhanlaxmi Bank on Monday, May 22, reported a 63.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 38.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 23 crore.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 19.5 percent YoY to Rs 115.2 crore, compared to 96.4 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.


X