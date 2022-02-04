Devyani International Q3 Earnings: Net profit up 44% at Rs 63 crore, revenue up 65%

Devyani International on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 63.1 crore for the October-December period, up 44.1 percent on a year-on-year basis. The stock of Devyani International - which operates brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut in India - fell as much as 3.6 percent to Rs 177.5 after the earnings announcement.

Its quarterly revenue increased 64.7 percent on-year to Rs 624.4 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Devyani International has continued to build on the momentum in its business by way of store additions, revenue enhancement and profitability, said Chairman Ravi Jaipuria.

"At Devyani, our focus has remained on constantly improving the quality and safety of our operations and ensuring that we enable greater number of customers to experience the globally renowned brands at an accessible price point, through our omni-channel network," he said.

As on December 31, 2021, we operated 339 KFC stores, 391 Pizza Hut stores and 50 Costa Coffee stores in India. Including our own brands’ stores, our total system stores stand at 884. We continue to accelerate the expansion across our markets. We have opened 192 net new stores across core brands in the nine months ended December 31, 2021 with 81 net new stores in Q3 FY22," he added.

The company reported Rs 147.8 crore in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA), up 61.7 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

Devyani's EBITDA margin came in at 23.7 percent in the third quarter of the current financial year, as against 24.1 percent in the year-ago period.

Devyani International shares debuted on stock exchanges BSE and NSE in 2021. It is among the top Dalal Street debutants of recent times.