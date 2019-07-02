Deutsche India FY19 net soars 32% to Rs 1,199 crore despite spike in bad loans

Deutsche Bank India on Tuesday reported a 32 percent rise in net income from its branch operations at Rs 1,199 crore for FY19, despite a massive spike in bad loans.

The local arm of the largest German bank's, which operates through a branch model, net non-performing assets ratio nearly doubled to 1.44 percent during the reporting year.

The lender, which has 17 branches in the country, infused Rs 3,846 crore in fresh capital during the reporting year, taking the total capital base to over Rs 15,000 crore.

Its advances rose 23 percent, much faster than the systems 13 percent credit growth, to Rs 48,270 crore, while the deposit growth came in at 19 percent, the bank said in a statement.

Its new chief executive Kaushik Shaparia said it was a "difficult macroeconomic environment" in the country. He further said the new capital infusion should be seen as an affirmation of the parent's commitment to deepening its presence in the country.

Following the fresh capital infusion and higher profit, the bank's overall capital adequacy has increased to 16.03 percent from 15.22 percent in the year-ago period.

Operating profit moved up 27 percent to Rs 2,487 crore on higher advances, while total income grew 21 percent to Rs 6,891 crore.