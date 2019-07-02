Earnings
Deutsche India FY19 net soars 32% to Rs 1,199 crore despite spike in bad loans
Updated : July 02, 2019 03:52 PM IST
Its advances rose 23 percent, much faster than the systems 13 percent credit growth, to Rs 48,270 crore.
Operating profit moved up 27 percent to Rs 2,487 crore on higher advances, while total income grew 21 percent to Rs 6,891 crore.
