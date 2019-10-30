Business
Deutsche Bank reports 832 million euro Q3 loss on restructuring
Updated : October 30, 2019 01:20 PM IST
Germany's largest lender had flagged it would lose money this year when it announced in July it would axe vast swathes of its trading desks, cutting 18,000 jobs and costing 7.4 billion euros.
The bank attributed the decline to its decision to exit its equities business.
Revenue at the bank declined 15 percent to 5.3 billion euros.
