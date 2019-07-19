Despite stellar profits, IndiGo's debt rose 630.8% in Q1FY20. Here is why

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the market leader in the aviation industry reported very strong numbers for the quarter ended June 2019.

The company posted record-high profit and EBITDAR as the yields surge post Jet Airway's grounding.

Yields went up 12.8 percent YoY at Rs 4.08 per kilometer against Rs 3.62 per kilometer and the revenue per seat kilometer up 10.7 percent at Rs 4.1 against Rs 3.7.

However, the company’s total debt has increased by 630.8 percent on a YoY basis. This looks like a huge number but it is due to the changes with regard to lease accounting under new IND AS 116.



All the leases to be treated as financial leases i.e. transfers ownership and risks to the lessee.



The new standard requires lessees to recognise long-term leases on balance sheets.





