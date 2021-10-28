Denim business operating at full capacity; volumes higher than pre-COVID levels: Arvind

Arvind’s jeans business is running at full capacity, Punit Lalbhai, ED, told CNBC-TV18. However, the shirts and knits businesses started before COVID-19 are at lower levels of utilization. But forward bookings for both are significantly higher than in the past

The textile manufacturer reported good earnings for the September-ended quarter, which saw margin expansion and fabric volumes exceed pre-COVID-19 levels.

“Our jeans and essentials businesses are at full capacity. It's the shirts business and the knits business which were started before COVID-19 that are at lower levels of utilization. But our forward bookings in both these are significantly higher than in the past," Lalbhai said.

On margins, he said, “The entire inflationary environment has been challenging over the last six months. Despite that, we have been able to deliver these margins, which is heartening and we would like to continue this trend.”

According to him, the current volumes are higher than pre-COVID-19 levels. “We are currently doing volumes that are slightly higher than pre-COVID levels. The real point to focus on is that we are at all-time highs of capacity utilisation and a very strong demand forecast,” said Lalbhai.

