Cable and broadband services provider Den Networks on Wednesday reported a 61.41 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 36.77 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 95.30 crore in the September 2019 quarter, Den Networks said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income stood at Rs 378.81 crore, up 1.06 percent during the quarter as against Rs 374.82 crore a year ago. Den Networks' total expenses were at Rs 338 crore as against Rs 365.27 crore, down 7.46 percent.