Demand remains strong across business segments, especially home loans: AU Small Finance

Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO of AU Small Finance Bank, on Friday, said that demand remains strong across business segments, especially in home loans.

The scheduled commercial bank reported earnings for the September-ended quarter. Asset quality showed improvement, along with strong loan growth, but operating profit growth was weak.

“Demand across business looks very strong, especially in wheels and home loans. We are seeing a lot of traction in both used as well as new two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Home loan has come back strongly and we work in unleash and unserved market, so we are seeing a lot of momentum there,” Agarwal said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

However, he said, the bank will write off some amount to move on from COVID-19-related impact on the books.

“We will write off some amount so that we move on from the whole onslaught of a pandemic (COVID-19). It is difficult to quantify as of now, but it will not be substantially high,” said Agarwal.

