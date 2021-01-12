Earnings Demand recovery to help FMCG sector post strongest topline growth in seven quarters in Q3FY21 Updated : January 12, 2021 03:30 PM IST On a cumulative basis, EBITDA growth of 8.2 percent is estimated in Q3FY21, in line with sales growth. Among stocks, Motilal Oswal said that it prefers staples and rural plays and Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India, and Marico continue to be its preferred picks. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply