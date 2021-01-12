Demand recovery to help FMCG sector post strongest topline growth in seven quarters in Q3FY21

The major consumer goods companies are likely to witness decent topline growth during the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Led by a jump in volumes, the cumulative sales of major FMCG companies are expected to grow 8.5 percent YoY in Q3FY21. This is the strongest pace of growth estimated since the March 2019 quarter, according to domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal.

“Continued momentum in rural sales, good winter season sales, upbeat festive season demand, improving consumer sentiment, and some pent-up demand are likely to lead to healthy growth for 3QFY21,” the brokerage firm said in a report.

On a cumulative basis, EBITDA growth of 8.2 percent is estimated in Q3FY21, in line with sales growth. Healthy operating leverage and sharp cost-saving efforts undertaken in previous quarters are likely to limit the impact of material cost inflation and the normalisation of ad spends.

A lower interest rate environment impacting other income and a relatively higher tax rate YoY imply cumulative PBT and PAT growth are likely to be at 6.7 percent YoY and 1.1 percent YoY, respectively, the latter being a four-quarter high, the report added.

Among the large-caps, Hindustan Unilever is expected to post like-to-like volume growth of 6 percent, with reported sales, EBITDA, and PAT growth of 20.0 percent, 17.7 percent, and 17.0 percent, respectively.

Asian Paints is expected to have standout results among the large-caps, with volume, sales, EBITDA, and PAT growth of 19 percent, 14 percent, 26.2 percent, and 28.4 percent, respectively.

Dabur is likely to continue its volume momentum (12 percent in Q3FY21E) as a result of initiatives undertaken over the past 1.5 years. Tata Consumer Products is likely to have another strong quarter on all fronts, with sales, EBITDA, and PAT growth forecasts at 19.9 percent, 22.3 percent, and 19.6 percent, respectively.

The brokerage firm also expects good results from Britannia Industries, Nestle India, Pidilite Industries, P&G Hygiene, and Page Industries.

Meanwhile, ITC's cigarette volumes are expected to be down 7 percent YoY for the quarter, leading to YoY declines of 6.0 percent in overall sales, 8.6 percent in EBITDA, and 19.2 percent in PAT. Q3FY21 is thus likely to be the fourth consecutive quarter of declines in sales, EBITDA, and PBT for ITC, according to Motilal Oswal.

United Breweries is the only company besides ITC, which is expected to post declines in sales, EBITDA, and PAT.

Among stocks, Motilal Oswal said that it prefers staples and rural plays and Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India, and Marico continue to be its preferred picks.

“The consistently improving outlook for rural consumption is likely to benefit both Hindustan Unilever and Dabur. Gradual recovery in Hindustan Unilever’s high-margin Discretionary portfolio, as well as synergies from GSK Consumer, would likely be the key drivers of Hindustan Unilever’s medium-term earnings growth,” the brokerage said.

In addition to rural tailwinds, Dabur is also likely to benefit from strong growth in its core Herbal portfolio as well as benefit from the pace of new launches, distribution technology upgrade, power brand focus, and direct reach expansion.