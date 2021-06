Harin Kanani, MD of Neogen Chemicals, while discussing the Q4FY21 performance with CNBC-TV18, said the outlook remained quite strong in terms of demand.

“Demand remains strong in all the key sectors. Pharma and agri – mainly because of being essential commodities, the demand is quite strong and also in the international market, there is continuous interest to shift from China to India. So we keep getting more and more enquiries,” he added.

On margins, he shared, “We have given current guidance of 17-19 percent range as we grow and increase our revenues. This is for the current year.”

In terms of capacity, he said, “Our organic production, which contributes almost 80 percent of our revenue, has doubled. By end of this year, we will have a capacity in place to reach revenue of almost Rs 650-675 crore.”