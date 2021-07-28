Demand is strong; growth is led by volume, says Sharda Cropchem’s RV Bubna

Sharda Cropchem posted a good set of Q1 numbers aided by the rise in agrochemical demand. CNBC-TV18 spoke to RV Bubna, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, to discuss the earnings and outlook.

On growth, Bubna said, “We feel that this trend will continue. This growth was volume led. The demand is very strong in markets, mainly North America and Europe. This quarter we have also done very in Latin America.”

“Volume growth was 48 percent year-on-year in Q1 FY22. Q4 volumes is disproportionately high compared to the first three quarters.”

On supply side and price issue, Bubna said, “We don’t see any supply side problem, but the prices are at dynamic situation. We have a very wide range of product mix, some products the prices maybe on a slight increase but on other products there is also decrease in the prices in China.”

On capex plans, he said, “We are covering more than 72-75 countries so geographies will not increase much, but the penetration into each geographies will increase. Capex was about Rs 300 crore last year we expect the same to be in the range of maybe 25 crore plus or minus this year.”

