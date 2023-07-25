Delta Corp Q1 Results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 68 crore, revenue up 9%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Delta Corp Ltd ended at Rs 189.15, up by Rs 0.40, or 0.21 percent on the BSE.

Goa-based casino operator Delta Corp Ltd on Tuesday reported an 18.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 67.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Delta Corp posted a net profit of Rs 57 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, revenue stood at Rs 272.8 crore during the period under review, up 9 percent against Rs 250.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 9.5 percent to Rs 95.8 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 87.5 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 35.1 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 35 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Delta Corp registered the highest-ever consolidated gross revenue from operation for the quarter of Rs 338 crore. The EBITDA margin improved over 500 bps on a quarter-on-quarter basis and over 250 bps on a year-on-year basis, which stands at Rs 110 crore.

The casino gaming segment achieved an EBIDTA of Rs 101 crore, reflecting a margin improvement of over 1000 bps on a quarter-on-quarter basis and over 100 bps on a year-on-year basis.

Jaydev Mody, chairman of Delta Corp, said the momentum set by the last financial year was carried on with the first quarter giving yet another milestone in the form of the highest revenue ever and margin expansions at both EBITDA and net profit levels.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Delta Corp Ltd ended at Rs 189.15, up by Rs 0.40, or 0.21 percent on the BSE.