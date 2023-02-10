homeearnings NewsDelhivery reports widening Q3 losses with revenue down 8.6%

Delhivery reports widening Q3 losses with revenue down 8.6%

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 10, 2023 6:45:34 PM IST (Published)

Revenue for the quarter was down 8.6 percent at Rs 1,823.8 crore, compared to Rs 1,995 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) loss was recorded at Rs 73.3 crore, compared to an EBITDA profit of Rs 54.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Delhivery, one of India's leading logistics and supply chain management companies, has announced its financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022. The company reported a net loss of Rs 195.6 crore, compared to a net loss of Rs 126.5 crore in the same period last year.

The company's decline in earnings can be attributed to several factors, including the challenging economic conditions caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant slowdown in business activities.
Also read: VST Tillers closes 4% lower as Q3 PAT drops 7%
