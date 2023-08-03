Deepak Nitrite Q1 Results | Net profit rises 36% to Rs 150 crore, revenue falls to Rs 1,768 crore

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Deepak Nitrite Ltd ended at Rs 2,023.45, up by Rs 11.05, or 0.55 percent on the BSE.

Speciality chemicals maker Deepak Nitrite Ltd on Thursday (August 3) reported a 36.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 149.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Deepak Nitrite posted a net profit of Rs 234.6 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,768.3 crore during the period under review, falling 14.1 percent against Rs 2,058 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 41.1 percent to Rs 209.7 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 356 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 11.9 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 17.3 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

On June 2, 2022, the company said an incident of fire occurred at one of its manufacturing sites in Nandesari, Gujarat. Property, equipment, and inventory worth crores of rupees were damaged and business was hit, resulting in overall damage of Rs 47.20 crore.

The company received part payment from insurance companies towards claims against the loss of assets and inventories aggregating Rs 27.09 crore, which has been adjusted against the claims, as per the filing. Out of the Rs 27.09 crore, Rs 11.23 crore was received in March 2023, and the balance of Rs 15.86 crore was received in the June quarter, the company added.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Deepak Nitrite Ltd ended at Rs 2,023.45, up by Rs 11.05, or 0.55 percent on the BSE.