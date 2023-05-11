homeearnings NewsDeepak Nitrite Q4 net profit drops 12%, declares dividend

Deepak Nitrite Q4 net profit drops 12%, declares dividend

Deepak Nitrite Q4 net profit drops 12%, declares dividend
1 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 11, 2023 8:19:52 PM IST (Published)

The board of directors of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50, 375 percent, per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2023. Shares of Deepak Nitrite Ltd ended at Rs 1,926.55, down by Rs 31.25, or 1.60 percent on the BSE.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd on Thursday, May 11, posted a 12.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 233.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 267.2 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,961.4 crore, up 4.8 percent against Rs 1,872.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.


At the operating level, EBITDA declined 15.2 percent to Rs 348 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 410.3 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Also Read: Eicher Motors Q4 profit jumps 48% to Rs 905 crore, beats estimates

The EBITDA margin stood at 17.7 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 21.9 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50, 375 percent, per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2023, the company added.

Shares of Deepak Nitrite Ltd ended at Rs 1,926.55, down by Rs 31.25, or 1.60 percent on the BSE.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Deepak NitriteearningsResults Boardroom

Recommended Articles

View All
Enabling Education: Dev Roy from BYJU'S explains how generative AI tools can create better learners and teachers

Enabling Education: Dev Roy from BYJU'S explains how generative AI tools can create better learners and teachers

May 12, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

What makes liquid ETFs relevant for those who buy and sell shares

What makes liquid ETFs relevant for those who buy and sell shares

May 11, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Karnataka sovereignty remark: Congress' Manickam Tagore accuses PM Modi of breaching parliamentary privilege

Karnataka sovereignty remark: Congress' Manickam Tagore accuses PM Modi of breaching parliamentary privilege

May 11, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Karnataka election exit polls 2023: Congress confident of securing majority, CM Bommai says predictions not 100% correct

Karnataka election exit polls 2023: Congress confident of securing majority, CM Bommai says predictions not 100% correct

May 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read