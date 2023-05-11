Deepak Nitrite Q4 net profit drops 12%, declares dividend

The board of directors of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50, 375 percent, per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2023. Shares of Deepak Nitrite Ltd ended at Rs 1,926.55, down by Rs 31.25, or 1.60 percent on the BSE.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd on Thursday, May 11, posted a 12.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 233.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 267.2 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,961.4 crore, up 4.8 percent against Rs 1,872.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 15.2 percent to Rs 348 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 410.3 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 17.7 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 21.9 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50, 375 percent, per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2023, the company added.

Shares of Deepak Nitrite Ltd ended at Rs 1,926.55, down by Rs 31.25, or 1.60 percent on the BSE.