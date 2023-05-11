English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsDeepak Nitrite posts 12% rise in Q4 net profit, declares dividend

Deepak Nitrite posts 12% rise in Q4 net profit, declares dividend

Deepak Nitrite posts 12% rise in Q4 net profit, declares dividend
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 11, 2023 8:19:52 PM IST (Published)

The board of directors of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50, 375 percent, per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2023. Shares of Deepak Nitrite Ltd ended at Rs 1,926.55, down by Rs 31.25, or 1.60 percent on the BSE.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd on Thursday, May 11, posted a 12.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 233.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 267.2 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,961.4 crore, up 4.8 percent against Rs 1,872.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.


At the operating level, EBITDA declined 15.2 percent to Rs 348 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 410.3 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X