Deepak Fertilisers declares dividend, Q4 net profit slides 9 percent

Total revenue was up 39 percent in the fourth quarter. Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 595.65, down by Rs 2.65, or 0.44 percent on the BSE.

Industrial chemicals and fertilisers manufacturer Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd on Wednesday, May 17, reported a 9 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 254.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 280 crore, Deepak Fertilisers said in a regulatory filing

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,795.5 crore during the period under review, up 39 percent against Rs 2,012.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 6.5 percent to Rs 254.9 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 280 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 16.8 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 24.9 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share (100 percent) of face value of Rs 10 each, the company said.